Parl panel to study India's economic conditions amid global uncertainties

As conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties around tariffs cloud domestic growth, a key parliamentary committee has decided to examine the evolving economic condition of the country.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the Standing Committee on Finance has chosen 'Evolving Economic Conditions in the Country' as an additional subject for detailed examination during the year 2025-26.

Parliamentary panels select their subjects soon after they are constituted. But they are at liberty to select additional subjects keeping in mind evolving circumstances.

Indian economy is estimated to have grown at 7.7 per cent in 2025-26 (April-March), with a robust 7.8 per cent growth in the January-March quarter.

India's GDP had grown at 7.1 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year. However, the RBI estimates GDP growth to slow to 6.6 per cent in current fiscal year as the ongoing conflict in West Asia pushes up cost of fertiliser and fuel globally. India is a net importer of both crude oil and fertiliser. The committee is likely to seek inputs from the finance ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), economists, and other stakeholders, before finalising its report containing its observation and recommendations. The examination is expected to cover topics, including economic growth, inflation, employment, investment trends, fiscal management, banking sector developments, trade and the impact of global developments on India.