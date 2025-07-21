Home / India News / LS passes Bill to update, simplify legal framework for shipping documents

LS passes Bill to update, simplify legal framework for shipping documents

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal moved the bill for consideration and passage by the Upper House

Parliament
A bill of lading refers to a document issued by a freight carrier to a shipper. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
Parliament on Monday passed The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025 that aims to update and simplify the legal framework for shipping documents. 
The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in March this year, was passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote in the absence of Opposition who staged a walk out in the post-lunch session. 
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal moved the bill for consideration and passage by the Upper House. 
He said the new legislation will replace the Indian Bill of Lading Act 1856 as the Bill of Lading Act 2025. 
A bill of lading refers to a document issued by a freight carrier to a shipper. It contains details such as the type, quantity, condition and destination of goods being carried. 
The bill seeks to make provisions for the transfer of rights of suit and all liabilities to the consignee named in a bill of lading and every endorsee of a bill of lading, to whom the property in the goods mentioned in the bill of lading shall pass, upon or by reason of a consignment or an endorsement. 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

