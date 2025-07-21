LS passes Bill to update, simplify legal framework for shipping documents

Parliament on Monday passed The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025 that aims to update and simplify the legal framework for shipping documents.

The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in March this year, was passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote in the absence of Opposition who staged a walk out in the post-lunch session.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal moved the bill for consideration and passage by the Upper House.

He said the new legislation will replace the Indian Bill of Lading Act 1856 as the Bill of Lading Act 2025.