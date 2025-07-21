Delhi Court convicts former Nalco CMD Srivastava for money laundering

A Delhi court on Monday convicted former Chairman and Managing Director of the National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), Abhay Kumar Srivastava, for money laundering under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). NALCO is a Public Sector Undertaking. The court also convicted Chandni Srivastava, the wife of the former MD.

The court further convicted Bhushan Lal Bajaj and his wife, Anita Bajaj, who were accused of bribing Srivastava and his wife.

In 2011, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against Srivastava, his wife, the Bajajs, and others concerning irregularities and bribery related to a tender floated for the purchase of 2 lakh tonnes of wash coal from Nalco's captive power plant unit at Angul, Odisha. The CBI alleged that Srivastava had been receiving bribes from suppliers through Bhushan Lal Bajaj for tenders approved by Nalco.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which registered a case under the PMLA based on the CBI FIR, recovered ten gold bars, each weighing 1 kg, from a locker used by Chandni Srivastava. The locker had been opened using forged documents and operated under impersonation in the name of Anita Bajaj. It was not necessary for the ED to separately prove the conversion of bribe amounts into gold bars, as the recovery of the gold bars itself constituted evidence of money laundering. All four accused were earlier convicted of the scheduled offence.