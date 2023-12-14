Parl security beefed up, image to be captured by facial recognition device

Following a major security breach in Parliament, the security protocols were overhauled with strict measures to reduce any contact between MPs and visitors.

Meanwhile, the members are informed that a media briefing centre has been set sp at UN20 of the North Utility Building of Parliament House to facilitate the members giving bytes or interviews to give bytes/interviews to media, the Lok Sabha Secretriat release stated.

It further stated that as part of the Smart ID Card-based Visitor" Management System for access in the Parliament House of India, smart identity cards for members have been provided.

"Members, who have not registered themselves in the Visitors' Management System so far and as a consequence, have not receive their Smart Identity Cards, may kindly visit Administrator Room, US-12, South Utility Block, Parliament House (Opposite Shardul Dwar) for registration and supply of Smart Identity Card," it said.

Moreover, in the regulation of access in the Parliament House, members have been told that in addition to the Smart Identity Card, access to Parliament House is also facilitated at Building Gates [Makar Dwar, Shardul Dwar, and Hansa Dwar], Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha Lobbies and certain other places with the help of Facial Recognition System.

The image will be captured by the facial recognition device. This will then trigger the flap Barrier to open. A yellow strip has been pasted ahead of each flap barrier to serve as an indicator for entrants to position themselves and record their entry into the facial recognition system. Members may kindly wait behind the red strip to allow the person (if any) standing on the yellow strip to pass through the flag barrier, it added.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery and had canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said.

They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion. The House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

