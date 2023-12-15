Home / India News / Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
The Special Cell of Delhi Police, conducting an investigation into the Parliament security breach case, has detained two more people following their suspected association with five arrested in the case.

The detained persons are identified as Mahesh and Kailash, both residents of Rajasthan and have an alleged association with a social media group called 'Justice for Azad Bhagat Singh'.

During the interrogation of the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell, it came to light that Mahesh was also going to be part of the attack team but for some reason he was stopped by his family members.

Apart from that, Mahesh has also helped Lalit Jha, the fifth accused and mastermind, burn the mobile phones of his associates after he reached Rajasthan's Kuchaman from Delhi.

On the other hand, last night, senior police officials, including two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and Additional Commissioners of Police, interrogated Lalit Jha, during which he narrated the whole incident to officials.

According to sources, during interrogation, it came to light that preparations for the attack were being made months ago. An entry pass was necessary for entry into Parliament; hence, it was not available. Lalit had asked everyone who could arrange the pass so that they could easily enter Parliament.

From hotel in Rajasthan Lalit was continuously keeping an eye on ongoing developments and police movements through news channels.

According to sources, to unearth more details in the case, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has formed six teams that will go to the locations linked with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana.

Apart from that, the accused will also be taken separately to different locations for cross-verification and identification of evidence, as the Special Cell has had custody of the accused for 7 days.

The investigation also revealed that two pairs of shoes were made on special order in Lucknow, as the accused discovered that shoes do not get checked in Parliament and this can be an easy way to carry the smoke canister inside the parliament.

Meanwhile, Special Cell of the Delhi Police will recreate the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said.

According to sources, the accused will be taken to Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

