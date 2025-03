Parliament LIVE news: Immigration and Foreigner Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 40 minutes in the pre-noon session on Tuesday as opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House over southern states getting a raw deal in the redrawing of constituencies on the basis of population.

Opposition MPs gave notices under rule 267 seeking that listed business of the day be set aside to take up a discussion on the concerns of southern states over the ensuing delimitation exercise. They also gave notices over alleged lapses on part of the Election Commission in issuing multiple duplicate voter ID cards.

The notices were rejected by the chair as not adhering to rules. However, DMK's R Girirajan managed to raise the issue of delimitation through a zero hour mention.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman Nishikant Dubey and BJP MP Anil Baluni will on Tuesday table the sixth Report on action taken by the government on the observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-sixth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Regulation of Cable Television in India' relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.