Parliament LIVE news: Immigration and Foreigner Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 40 minutes in the pre-noon session on Tuesday as opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House over southern states getting a raw deal in the redrawing of constituencies on the basis of population.
Opposition MPs gave notices under rule 267 seeking that listed business of the day be set aside to take up a discussion on the concerns of southern states over the ensuing delimitation exercise. They also gave notices over alleged lapses on part of the Election Commission in issuing multiple duplicate voter ID cards.
The notices were rejected by the chair as not adhering to rules. However, DMK's R Girirajan managed to raise the issue of delimitation through a zero hour mention.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman Nishikant Dubey and BJP MP Anil Baluni will on Tuesday table the sixth Report on action taken by the government on the observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-sixth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Regulation of Cable Television in India' relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Additionally, they will present the seventh Report on action taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-fourth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Digital Payment and Online Security Measures for Data Protection' relating to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Immigration and Foreigner Bill introduced in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari argued that the bill failed to provide an appeal mechanism against decisions taken by immigration officers. He asserted that the bill must adhere to constitutional provisions.
Parliament update: Report of Standing Committee on Communication and Technology tabled in Lok Sabha
Shivraj Chouhan addresses MPs’ concern about DISHA committee
Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked MPs to provide their feedback on the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna.
Parliament budget session live: Rajya Sabha reconvenes for question hour
The Upper House reconvened for question hour after earlier being adjourned till noon amid Opposition protests.
Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan refuses to admit notices under Rule 267
Opposition members protest inside Rajya Sabha.
Opposition protests in Rajya Sabha, demand discussion of issues
LoP Mallikarjun Kharge attempts to speak in the House.
Parliament LIVE update: Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
Parliament update: Odisha Cong MP submits adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss issue of women safety
The adjournment motion was filed by Congress leader Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka.