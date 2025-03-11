Parliament LIVE news: Immigration and Foreigner Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 40 minutes in the pre-noon session on Tuesday as opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House over southern states getting a raw deal in the redrawing of constituencies on the basis of population.

Opposition MPs gave notices under rule 267 seeking that listed business of the day be set aside to take up a discussion on the concerns of southern states over the ensuing delimitation exercise. They also gave notices over alleged lapses on part of the Election Commission in issuing multiple duplicate voter ID cards.

The notices were rejected by the chair as not adhering to rules. However, DMK's R Girirajan managed to raise the issue of delimitation through a zero hour mention.