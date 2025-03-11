Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nishikant Dubey to present reports on Communications and IT in LS today

Nishikant Dubey to present reports on Communications and IT in LS today

On Monday, Opposition MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session over the issues of delimitation and the New Education Policy

The second part of budget session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till April 4. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman Nishikant Dubey and BJP MP Anil Baluni will on Tuesday table the sixth Report on action taken by the government on the observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-sixth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Regulation of Cable Television in India' relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Additionally, they will present the seventh Report on action taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-fourth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Digital Payment and Online Security Measures for Data Protection' relating to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

 

They will also lay the Statements showing further action taken by the Government on the following reports of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2024-25) in Lok Sabha.

They will also present the fifty-third report on action taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Forty-seventh Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Review of functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)' relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

They will also present the fifty-fifth report on action taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Forty-eighth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Citizens Data Security and Privacy' of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

On Monday, Opposition MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session over the issues of delimitation and the New Education Policy (NEP).

In the Lok Sabha as well, the MPs entered the well of the House and protested as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in his address to the lower house of Parliament, accused the DMK of being "dishonest" and engaging in "politics" at the expense of Tamil Nadu students' future.

The second part of budget session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till April 4.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

