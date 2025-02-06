Parliament Budget Session LIVE: S Jaishankar to address House at 2 pm over deportation of Indians

The Parliament reconvened on Thursday (February 6) with Opposition MPs protesting loudly, demanding a discussion on the deportation of illegal immigrants from the US. Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned until noon just minutes after proceedings began at 11 am, as protests and sloganeering persisted despite appeals for calm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Rajya Sabha on Thursday in response to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. He is expected to outline his government’s achievements over the past decade while continuing his criticism of the Congress-led Opposition.
Earlier, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, accusing certain individuals of echoing the rhetoric of urban Naxals. He asserted that those who "declare a war" against the Indian state neither understand the Constitution nor the nation’s unity.
Congress MPs stage protest over deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from US outside Parliament
11:43 AM
PM Modi expected to address Rajya Sabha at 4 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at 4 pm on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha, where he will take part in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.
11:24 AM
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until noon shortly after proceedings began, as Opposition members raised an uproar over the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.
11:23 AM
Parliament Session Budget LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended proceedings until noon after Opposition MPs staged loud protests, demanding a discussion on the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States.
10:45 AM
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury seeks discussion on deportation in Rajya Sabha
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has submitted a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, calling for a discussion on the deportation of Indian nationals allegedly residing illegally in the United States.
"The reported deportation of 20,407 Indian immigrants could have been handled with better coordination between US and Indian authorities and in a more humane manner. I urge the Government of India to engage through diplomatic channels to address this issue," the motion states.
10:25 AM
Parliament Session: AAP’s Sanjay Singh submits notice on deportation
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking to raise concerns over the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the US government. The notice follows the arrival of an American military aircraft in Amritsar a day earlier, carrying 104 deported Indian nationals.
10:17 AM
Parliament Session LIVE updates: KC Venugopal moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the "ongoing abrupt deportations" of illegal Indian immigrants by the US government. "The government must clarify its position on the matter and detail the diplomatic steps being taken to engage with US authorities while ensuring the dignified treatment of those deported," the motion states.
It further highlights the urgent need for stronger policies to curb illegal migration and establish structured legal pathways for Indians seeking employment abroad. The motion calls for immediate intervention to dismantle human trafficking networks, provide financial and social reintegration support for deportees, and create transparent migration frameworks. Venugopal emphasised that decisive action is necessary to protect those affected and maintain India's diplomatic credibility.
9:47 AM
Parliament Session LIVE updates: Gaurav Gogoi moves adjournment motion on deportation of Indian immigrants
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US. On Wednesday, a US military plane carrying 104 individuals, including 13 children, landed at Amritsar airport. In the motion, Gogoi says the deportation by the Trump administration was "carried out under conditions that are deeply distressing and humiliating".
9:47 AM
Parliament Session LIVE updates: New Income Tax Bill expected today
A fresh Income Tax bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament today, aiming to replace the existing Income Tax Act of 1961.