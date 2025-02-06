Parliament Budget Session LIVE: S Jaishankar to address House at 2 pm over deportation of Indians

The Parliament reconvened on Thursday (February 6) with Opposition MPs protesting loudly, demanding a discussion on the deportation of illegal immigrants from the US. Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned until noon just minutes after proceedings began at 11 am, as protests and sloganeering persisted despite appeals for calm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Rajya Sabha on Thursday in response to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. He is expected to outline his government’s achievements over the past decade while continuing his criticism of the Congress-led Opposition.

Earlier, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, accusing certain individuals of echoing the rhetoric of urban Naxals. He asserted that those who "declare a war" against the Indian state neither understand the Constitution nor the nation’s unity.