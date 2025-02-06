Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Rajya Sabha on Thursday in response to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. He is expected to outline his government’s achievements over the past decade while continuing his criticism of the Congress-led Opposition.
Earlier, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, accusing certain individuals of echoing the rhetoric of urban Naxals. He asserted that those who "declare a war" against the Indian state neither understand the Constitution nor the nation’s unity.
Additionally, the Prime Minister took a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), making a veiled reference a day before the Delhi Assembly elections. He remarked that "some parties are like 'AAP-da' for the future of the youth." PM Modi further said that while his government’s policies resulted in significant savings, the funds were not used to construct ‘Sheesh Mahal’.
Parliament Session LIVE updates: Gaurav Gogoi moves adjournment motion on deportation of Indian immigrants
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US. On Wednesday, a US military plane carrying 104 individuals, including 13 children, landed at Amritsar airport. In the motion, Gogoi says the deportation by the Trump administration was "carried out under conditions that are deeply distressing and humiliating".
Parliament Session LIVE updates: New Income Tax Bill expected today
A fresh Income Tax bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament today, aiming to replace the existing Income Tax Act of 1961.
First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 9:45 AM IST