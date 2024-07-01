Parliament LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs to protest against 'misuse of investigating agencies', NEET issue

Parliament session LIVE news updates: The Aam Aadmi Party has hit out against investigative agencies for "misleading" the Supreme Court, adding that Opposition INDIA bloc will protest against it on the Parliament premises on today. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh stated on Sunday that despite a trial court granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought the Delhi High Court's intervention and secured a stay on the bail. This is a "blatant misuse of investigating agencies", he alleged, adding both ED and CBI lack evidence against Kejriwal and Sisodia. "When Manish Sisodia's bail was being heard in the Supreme Court, the SC told the ED that the investigation is going on for one-and-a-half years. How long will you keep a person in jail? There cannot be an endless investigation. Then the ED told the Supreme Court that we will finish the trial in six to eight months. The whole country knows that the ED had said that the entire trial would be over. Six months have passed, Manish Sisodia is still in jail. The ED's charge sheet has not been filed yet. The trial is far from starting," he alleged.

"Apart from Arvind Kejriwal, three leaders in West Bengal, Hemant Soren, Sanjay Raut, Anil Deshmukh and many other leaders were put in jail. The ED-CBI was used against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav.

"Continuous raids are being conducted against the party of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Action is being taken against the entire family of Tejashwi Yadav and Mamata Banerjee's nephew," Singh added.