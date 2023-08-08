Home / India News / Parliament passes Bill to empower Prez with management IIMs' accountability

Parliament passes Bill to empower Prez with management IIMs' accountability

According to the bill, the President will be a Visitor to the IIMs with powers to audit their functioning, order probes and appoint as well as remove directors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to entrust the management accountability of the IIMs with the President, who will be the Visitor to the premier B-schools and have powers to audit their functioning and remove or appoint directors.

The Rajya Sabha cleared the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to strengthen the governance and oversight of the prestigious institutions while preserving their academic autonomy, by a voice vote.

Lok Sabha had cleared the bill on August 4.

Replying to a debate on the bill in Rajya Sabha, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government has no intention to take away the academic accountability from the institute but the bill will only ensure its management accountability.

He noted that the Centre has spent more than Rs 6,000 crore in setting up the IIMs.

Photo: Bloomberg

Under the IIM Act, which came into force in January 2018 and granted the premier B-schools greater autonomy, the board of governors of each institute has 19 members, including just one representative each from the central and state governments.

The board nominates its remaining 17 members from among eminent personalities, faculty and alumni. The board also appoints the search panels for the appointment of new directors and chairpersons, and later makes the appointments if it agrees with the search panels' recommendations.

According to the amendment bill, the search-cum-selection panel for the director's appointment will have a Visitor's nominee.

With opposition members having staged a walkout form the House, seven members, including Anil Agrawal (BJP), Masthan Rao Beeda (YSRCP), M Thambidurai (AIADMK) and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (TDP), participated in the discussion on the bill.

Also Read

Five times when cricketer Ravindra Jadeja found himself in a controversy

Ravindra Jadeja takes a swipe at Kapil Dev over players' arrogance comment

Lok Sabha passes Bill to empower President with management of IIMs

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Audit intricacy, access to talent make splitting audit-non-audit biz tough

Over 13,000 cybercrime cases registered in UP from 2022 to March 20, 2023

Over 11.3 mn MGNREGA workers' bank accounts yet to be seeded with Aadhaar

Enrolment under pension schemes fell after rise in premium: House panel

Parl approves Dental Commission Bill, Nursing & Midwifery Commission Bill

Govt mulling increasing filming incentives for global production: I&B secy

Topics :ManagementMonsoon session of ParliamentPresident of India

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story