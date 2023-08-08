Home / India News / Parl approves Dental Commission Bill, Nursing & Midwifery Commission Bill

Parl approves Dental Commission Bill, Nursing & Midwifery Commission Bill

The two bills piloted by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were passed by voice vote after a brief discussion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday approved the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, which are aimed at further improving the quality of education in the healthcare sector.

Lok Sabha had passed these two bills on July 28. With Rajya Sabha's approval, the parliamentary process regarding the proposed legislations has been completed.

The two bills piloted by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were passed by voice vote after a brief discussion.

The National Dental Commission Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948, and proposes to set up the National Dental Commission (NMC) to regulate dental education and the profession. It also aims at making dental education affordable and quality oral healthcare accessible.

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, aims at setting up the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and repealing the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.

The Bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a national register as well as state registers.

Replying to the discussion, the health minister said these legislations are aimed at meeting the present and future domestic as well as global requirements in the health sector.

These Bills are part of the government's effort to improve quality of education in the healthcare sector, which includes nursing and dentistry, Mandaviya said.

The minister also announced that the government would be soon coming out with a pharmacy commission.

He also highlighted the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years for the holistic growth of the health sector. Mandaviya said the number of MBBS seats have increased from 54,000 to 1.07 lakh in the last nine years. Number of MBBS colleges too have significantly increased, he said.

The minister said this year, 54 medical colleges in the private and public sectors have been approved.

He also informed that the government has decided to establish a nursing college along with each medical college. For this, the government would provide Rs 10 crore, Mandaviya said.

With growing demand for Indian nurses in foreign countries, he said nursing students will also be taught a foreign language as a second language so that their employability prospects improve.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha passed a bill which seeks to provide the commander-in-chief and officer-in-command of inter-services organisations disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel from other forces serving in such establishments.

The Interservices Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, was cleared by Lok Sabha on August 4.

The Upper House of Parliament also passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023. This Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on August 4.

Also Read

LS passes National Dental Commission Bill for better quality education

Monsoon Session: Govt introduces National Dental Commission Bill in LS

UK's Health board to recruit 900 overseas nurses, mostly Indians: Report

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois, leave 18 dead, dozens injured

Govt mulling increasing filming incentives for global production: I&B secy

Neville Roy Singham: The American millionaire with NewsClick-China links

Electric public transportation to get a Rs 4,126 cr payment security charge

Day after fire, emergency, endoscopic services almost restored at AIIMS

Bihar cabinet doubles ex gratia amount for death of migrant workers outside

Topics :Monsoon session of ParliamentMansukh Lal MandaviyaHealth Ministry

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story