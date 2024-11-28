Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Parliament session LIVE: Both houses adjourned for the day amid massive Opposition protests
LiveNew Update

Parliament session LIVE: Both houses adjourned for the day amid massive Opposition protests

Parliament winter session news updates: Catch all the latest news developments related to the proceedings in the Parliament here

BS Web Team
Parliament, New Parliament
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Parliament winter session 2024 updates: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day amid the Opposition's protests over various issues, including violence in Sambhal and allegations against Adani Group.  Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday following her thumping victory from Kerala's Wayanad in a bypoll. Gandhi Vadra won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 410,931 votes, handing defeat to Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, saw a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.
  Both houses of the Parliament were adjourned on Wednesday after protests by Opposition members who were pressing for discussions on allegations of irregularities against the Adani Group, Sambhal violence and other issues. Soon after the Lok Sabha met, Speaker Om Birla took up the Question Hour, but adjourned the House proceedings following sloganeering by the opposition members. They wanted to discuss the allegations of irregularities against the Adani group and the recent violence in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a mosque. They trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans as soon as the House met again at 12 noon. BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day after official papers were laid on the table. In Rajya Sabha, the trouble started after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 18 notices under a rule of the House to suspend scheduled business to take up issues including the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.
 

Key Events

12:27 PM

LIVE news updates: Both Houses adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests

12:26 PM

Parliament LIVE news updates: Huge ruckus in both Houses

12:10 PM

News update: Joint panel on Waqf (amendment) Bill gets extension

The joint panel on Waqf (amendment) Bill has been given an extension up to the last day of Budget session, 2025. The resolution was approved by the Lok Sabha.

11:24 AM

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned

Proceedings  in the Upper House have beeen adjourned till 12 noon amid the Opposition's protest over the Chair rejecting adjournment notices on Adani issue.

11:18 AM

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon

Amid loud protests by Opposition members over the Adani indictment issue and Sambhal violence,  Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 noon.

11:15 AM

News update: Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan takes oath as Lok Sabha MP

11:08 AM

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP

Priyanka Gandhi joins her mother Sonia and brother Rahul as an MP in what is a rare instance of three members of a family together in Parliament. She took the affirmation in Hindi while holding a copy of the Constitution soon after the House met.

10:53 AM

Parliament session LIVE: Sanjay Singh gives suspension notice in Rajya Sabha

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has submitted a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on the Adani issue

10:35 AM

Opposition MPs submit suspension of business notice to discuss Adani indictment case

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress Member of Parliament Randeep Singh Surjewala has submitted a business notice to suspend regular proceedings, seeking to initiate a discussion about the recent US indictment involving industrialist Gautam Adani.
Parliament winter sessionLok SabhaRajya SabhaBJPCongress

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

