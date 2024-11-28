Parliament session LIVE: Both houses adjourned for the day amid massive Opposition protests

Parliament winter session 2024 updates: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day amid the Opposition's protests over various issues, including violence in Sambhal and allegations against Adani Group. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday following her thumping victory from Kerala's Wayanad in a bypoll. Gandhi Vadra won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 410,931 votes, handing defeat to Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, saw a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

Both houses of the Parliament were adjourned on Wednesday after protests by Opposition members who were pressing for discussions on allegations of irregularities against the Adani Group, Sambhal violence and other issues. Soon after the Lok Sabha met, Speaker Om Birla took up the Question Hour, but adjourned the House proceedings following sloganeering by the opposition members. They wanted to discuss the allegations of irregularities against the Adani group and the recent violence in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a mosque. They trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans as soon as the House met again at 12 noon. BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day after official papers were laid on the table. In Rajya Sabha, the trouble started after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 18 notices under a rule of the House to suspend scheduled business to take up issues including the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.