Parliament special session LIVE: Day 2 to commence today in new building

As Member of Parliamentarians across the political spectrum recalled their memories, experiences and listed achievements of the Parliament in the past 75 years, some MPs chose to voice their support for greater representation for women in the Parliament as they participated in a special discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years Starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings. Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday hoped that the new building would produce great leaders who will have the competence of taking the country in the right track. All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will assemble for group photographs on Tuesday morning and then participate in a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047, before they move to the new building. According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9:30 am on Tuesday. The Union Cabinet cleared the women's reservation Bill in its meeting late Monday evening. "Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfil the demand for women's reservation, which was proved by the approval of the Cabinet. Congratulations PM Narendra Modi and congratulations to the PM Modi government," tweeted Prahlad Singh Patel, minister of state for food processing industries.