Parliament special session LIVE: Day 2 to commence today in new building

All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will assemble for group photographs on Tuesday morning and then participate in a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047, before they move to the new building. According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9:30 am on Tuesday.
The Union Cabinet cleared the women’s reservation Bill in its meeting late Monday evening. “Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfil the demand for women’s reservation, which was proved by the approval of the Cabinet. Congratulations PM Narendra Modi and congratulations to the PM Modi government,” tweeted Prahlad Singh Patel, minister of state for food processing industries.
Preparations underway in the national capital for the Central hall programme
8:23 AM
Vice President Dhankhar, PM Modi to lead Central Hall function Tuesday
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a function in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday to commemorate the country's rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047.
The function will also see addresses by veteran parliamentarians as also Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
8:09 AM
Some seen, some hidden: Landmark moments in old Parliament's history
Even as India bids farewell to the old Parliament building and prepares to enter a new one, it is challenging to comprehensively recount all that these walls must have witnessed. So much transpires in Parliament — some seen, some unseen; a lot heard, yet much unheard...
Consider, for instance, the speeches.
Prime Ministers (PMs) who have had to resign from office (as opposed to completing their term and seeking re-election) would typically pour their heart into their final speech as PM. These speeches rank among the best Parliament has ever heard, often so captivating that Opposition members rarely interrupt them.
7:51 AM
Special Parliament session: Modi recalls tryst with destiny, Art 370 repeal
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, on Monday, the last day of proceedings in the old Parliament building, recalled crucial junctures in India’s democratic history that the building was witness to: from Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘tryst with destiny’ speech on August 15, 1947, to the economic reforms that the P V Narasimha Rao government initiated in 1991, and to the repealing of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
Initiating the discussion in the Lok Sabha (LS) on the 75 years of parliamentary journey, from the Constituent Assembly to now, the PM peppered his speech with historical decisions. These included the creation of three new states, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand in 2000, the victory in the Bangladesh war under Indira Gandhi’s leadership, as well as unsavoury incidents such as the ‘cash-for-votes scandal in 2008 or the proclamation of Emergency.
7:40 AM
Women's Reservation Bill cleared in key Cabinet meet chaired by PM Modi
The Bill — to reserve at least a third of the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly seats — could become the first one to be introduced in the new Parliament building, where proceedings will take place from Tuesday onwards.
Earlier, government sources said the Union Cabinet meeting, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired, had approved the Bill.
Sources were tight-lipped on whether the Bill envisaged “reservation within reservation” for women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Sources said the reservation for women could initially be proposed for 15 years, and the seats reserved could be rotated every five years.
7:39 AM
Spesial session: MPs to assemble for group photos on Parl legacy on Tuesday
According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9:30 am on Tuesday. There would be three group photographs, first for all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, the second for Rajya Sabha MPs and the third for Lok Sabha MPs.
7:38 AM
"Focal point of public trust," says PM Modi as House members bids farewell to Old Parliament building
As Member of Parliamentarians across the political spectrum recalled their memories, experiences and listed achievements of the Parliament in the past 75 years, some MPs chose to voice their support for greater representation for women in the Parliament as they participated in a special discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years Starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings.
Initiating the discussion in Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister also referred to the Parliament shifting to the new building on Tuesday and said "bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment".