Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid Oppn protest

Parliament Winter Session Today Live Updates: The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are set to reconvene at 11 am on Friday for the final day of the Winter Session of Parliament, with both Houses scheduled to take up private members’ bills. Ministers are also expected to table papers, make statements and respond to issues raised during the session.

Proceedings come a day after opposition leaders staged a 12-hour overnight dharna inside the Parliament complex, protesting against the passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Opposition parties have warned of nationwide protests over the legislation.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose accused the Union government of forcing the VB-G RAM G Bill through Parliament without adequate discussion, as opposition MPs continued their sit-in through the night.

The VB-G RAM G Bill was cleared by Parliament after the Rajya Sabha approved it post-midnight amid noisy protests. The legislation guarantees 125 days of wage employment annually and replaces the two-decade-old MGNREGA scheme. The opposition has objected to the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the programme and raised concerns about the additional financial burden on states, while the government has argued the new framework is needed to address shortcomings in the existing scheme.

On Thursday, Parliament also cleared legislation to open the tightly regulated civil nuclear sector to private participation. The Rajya Sabha passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill by a voice vote, a day after it was approved by the Lok Sabha.