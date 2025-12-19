Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid Oppn protest

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Parliament Winter Session Today Live Updates: The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are set to reconvene at 11 am on Friday for the final day of the Winter Session of Parliament, with both Houses scheduled to take up private members’ bills. Ministers are also expected to table papers, make statements and respond to issues raised during the session.
Proceedings come a day after opposition leaders staged a 12-hour overnight dharna inside the Parliament complex, protesting against the passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Opposition parties have warned of nationwide protests over the legislation.
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose accused the Union government of forcing the VB-G RAM G Bill through Parliament without adequate discussion, as opposition MPs continued their sit-in through the night.
The VB-G RAM G Bill was cleared by Parliament after the Rajya Sabha approved it post-midnight amid noisy protests. The legislation guarantees 125 days of wage employment annually and replaces the two-decade-old MGNREGA scheme. The opposition has objected to the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the programme and raised concerns about the additional financial burden on states, while the government has argued the new framework is needed to address shortcomings in the existing scheme.
On Thursday, Parliament also cleared legislation to open the tightly regulated civil nuclear sector to private participation. The Rajya Sabha passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill by a voice vote, a day after it was approved by the Lok Sabha.
11:41 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: House recorded a productivity of 111%, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing the Winter Session to a close. The session began on December 1 and concluded after 15 sittings spread over 19 days.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the House recorded a productivity of 111 per cent during the session, and thanked members across parties for their cooperation in ensuring smooth functioning of proceedings.
Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday announced the conclusion of the 269th session of the Rajya Sabha and thanked members for electing him as Vice-President and Chairman of the Upper House.
Describing the session as highly productive, he said there had been a noticeable improvement in the functioning of both Zero Hour and Question Hour. He also highlighted the conduct of several high-quality debates during the session.
Radhakrishnan expressed hope that the spirit of constructive discussion would continue and that future sessions of the Rajya Sabha would be even more fruitful.
11:04 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die after ‘Vande Mataram’
Amid continued Opposition protests over the passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die by Speaker Om Birla after Vande Mataram was played in the House, bringing the session to an abrupt close.
10:59 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Oppn MPs continue protest against VB-G RAM G Bill
10:57 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Pvt members to introduce Constitutional, labour and data protection Bills
Several private members’ bills are scheduled to be introduced during the session, covering constitutional amendments, labour rights, data protection and environmental regulation.
D Ravikumar is set to seek leave to introduce two Constitution Amendment Bills, 2024 — one proposing the insertion of a new Article 21B and another seeking to substitute Article 129 with a revised provision.
Adv Dean Kuriakose will move for leave to introduce the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to amend Section 22 and related provisions of the Act.
HRI Shafi Parambil is expected to introduce the Digital Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024, proposing amendments to Sections 19 and 20, along with the National Commission for Fair Labour Practices Bill, 2024.
Rajesh Verma will seek to introduce the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024, which proposes changes to Section 2A and other relevant provisions.
10:40 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: BJP MP seeks action against Oppn MPs over ‘shameful’ conduct
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey strongly criticised Congress, DMK and Trinamool Congress MPs for their conduct during protests in Parliament, calling their actions “deeply shameful” in a democratic setup.
Dubey alleged that Opposition members climbed onto the tables of Secretariat staff seated before the Speaker, raised slogans and turned violent. He accused them of betraying the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, saying non-violence, truth and honesty were being disregarded.
The BJP MP said a privilege notice had been moved against eight MPs over the incident. He added that while the current session could be allowed to conclude, the MPs concerned should be barred from House proceedings until the Budget session.
10:12 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: VB-G RAM G Bill passes from Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid Oppn protests
Both Houses of Parliament on December 18 passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, replacing the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), amid strong Opposition protests.
In the Lok Sabha, Opposition members stormed the well of the House, tore copies of the Bill and raised slogans during the discussion on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha took up the Bill later in the evening and passed it by a voice vote after midnight, despite sustained and vociferous protests from Opposition parties.
10:10 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: TMC MPs stage 12-hour dharna against VB-G RAM G Bill
As Trinamool Congress MPs continued their protest against the VB-G RAM G Bill, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said the party had been sitting on a 12-hour dharna since midnight inside the Parliament complex.
Accusing the Modi government of adopting “bulldozer tactics”, Ghose said the bill was pushed through without adequate consultation and amounted to an attack on the rural poor by replacing the MGNREGA Act. She also alleged that the move insulted the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore.
Ghose said such disregard for parliamentary processes and democratic consultation was unacceptable.