Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings to resume on Day 2 as Oppn pushes for debate on SIR

Both Houses of Parliament will begin proceedings today at 11 am, following frequent disruptions by the Opposition on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday. The Opposition had demanded a debate on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, prompting the government to indicate in the evening that it was open to discussing electoral reforms

Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Opposition, saying Parliament is “not a place for drama , but a place for delivery.” He accused opposition parties of using the House as a “warm-up arena” for elections or a vent for frustrations after electoral defeats. Referring to the Bihar Assembly poll results, the PM added, “Defeat should not be the ground to create disruption. Victory should not convert into arrogance either.”

Opposition leaders hit back. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Jairam Ramesh called Modi the “biggest dramebaaz,” calling his comments “nothing but hypocrisy.” Kharge said on X that the PM had once again indulged in “dramebazi” instead of addressing people’s real issues.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned shortly after 2 pm following repeated disruptions as the Opposition pressed for a discussion on the SIR.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two taxation Bills in the Lok Sabha to raise central excise on tobacco and impose a new cess on pan masala, aiming to fund public health and national security.

The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, revamps tobacco duties, with unmanufactured and stemmed tobacco rising from 60 per cent to 70 per cent, cigarettes from ₹200–545 per 1,000 sticks to ₹2,700–11,000, and chewing tobacco and zarda jumping from 25 per cent to 100 per cent. Smoking mixtures could see excise up to 325 per cent.

The Health and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, proposes a monthly levy on machines producing specified goods like pan masala. Charges range from ₹1.01 crore to ₹25 crore per machine, with manual units paying ₹11 lakh per month. The cess is in addition to GST and excise, with proceeds routed to the Consolidated Fund of India for health and security programmes.

Sitharaman said the move strengthens revenue buffers as the GST compensation cess is phased out and rebuilds fiscal space for critical spending.