Parliament Winter Session LIVE: India has shown democracy can deliver, says PM Modi

The Government of India will convene the Winter Session of Parliament from December 1 to 19, 2025, with a total of 15 sittings planned. Parliament’s Winter Session kicks off today at 11 am with the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting was held on November 30, where opposition leaders raised key issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Delhi blast, and foreign policy matters. The government was represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal, while opposition leaders such as Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Pramod Tiwari (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Derek O'Brien (TMC), and E T Mohammed Bashir (IUML) attended.Union Minister J P Nadda , the BJP president and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, along with Manoj Jha (RJD), Harsimrat Kaur (SAD), and Sanjay Jha (JD(U)), also participated.

Bills to be tabled during the Winter Session 2025

During the session, the government is set to introduce several new bills and legislative proposals, with the opposition terming it a “brief session” as it has only 15 compared to the usual 20 sittings. Among the key items on the agenda are nine major economic bills and the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, covering reforms in insurance, taxation on sin goods, securities regulation, corporate laws, and ease of doing business.