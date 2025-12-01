Parliament Winter Session LIVE: India has shown democracy can deliver, says PM Modi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The Government of India will convene the Winter Session of Parliament from December 1 to 19, 2025, with a total of 15 sittings planned. Parliament’s Winter Session kicks off today at 11 am with the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Rajya Sabha.
Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting was held on November 30, where opposition leaders raised key issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Delhi blast, and foreign policy matters. The government was represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal, while opposition leaders such as Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Pramod Tiwari (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Derek O'Brien (TMC), and E T Mohammed Bashir (IUML) attended. Union Minister J P Nadda, the BJP president and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, along with Manoj Jha (RJD), Harsimrat Kaur (SAD), and Sanjay Jha (JD(U)), also participated.
Bills to be tabled during the Winter Session 2025
During the session, the government is set to introduce several new bills and legislative proposals, with the opposition terming it a “brief session” as it has only 15 compared to the usual 20 sittings. Among the key items on the agenda are nine major economic bills and the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, covering reforms in insurance, taxation on sin goods, securities regulation, corporate laws, and ease of doing business.
Key Bills scheduled for introduction:
The Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 – Raises FDI limit in the insurance sector from 74 per cent to 100 per cent, promoting new-generation financial reforms.
The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 – Levies excise duty on tobacco products, replacing the GST compensation cess.
The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 – Replaces the GST compensation cess on pan masala to fund national security and public health.
The Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025 – Creates a unified securities market code by merging SEBI Act, Depositories Act, and Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act.
The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 – Decriminalises minor offences to improve ease of living and business; referred to a Select Committee earlier.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 – Proposes amendments to strengthen insolvency processes.
The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 – Focused on state-specific GST adjustments.
The National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025 – Introduces amendments to improve highway infrastructure governance.
The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 – Updates corporate regulations for better compliance and business facilitation.
10:31 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: PM urges constructive Winter Session, asks Oppn to prioritise public interest
10:28 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Winter Session will support India’s progress, says PM Modi
10:09 AM
Parliament Session LIVE: YSRCP chief directs party MPs to raise Andhra Pradesh's key issues
YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed his party MPs to forcefully raise Andhra Pradesh’s key public concerns during the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning today at 11 am. He urged them to highlight the cyclone-hit farmers’ distress, lack of compensation and MSP support, discontinuation of free crop insurance, and confusion caused by the halt in e-crop enumeration.
Reddy also flagged the mass deletion of MGNREGA job cards, alleging it has hurt lakhs of rural workers, and demanded restoration of job cards and pending wage payments.
10:02 AM
Parliament Session LIVE: Cong MP Kiran Kumar Chamala hits back at Paswan's 'speed breaker' remark
Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala on Monday responded to Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s “speed breaker” remark, asserting that the Opposition’s role is to ensure debates on key issues.
He criticised the 15-day Winter Session, alleging the government wants to “rush through” business without allowing the Opposition to speak.
“Our job is not to become speed breakers but to ensure important issues are discussed,” Chamala said, also seeking a debate on the Bihar election results following the government’s cash transfer to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan will raise the issue of pollution in Delhi during Zero Hour on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.
She said, “This is an important issue for the people of Delhi and the country. Your government is based in Delhi, yet elderly citizens and children are breathing toxic, poisonous air. The government knows everything; we just want to know whether it is taking this issue seriously or not. Many have lost their lives, and children are getting infected. You are taking away people’s right to live. We hope the House functions. The Opposition wants a wider discussion and an authentic solution to this issue.”
9:36 AM
Parliament Session LIVE: AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeks discussion on SIR in Rajya Sabha
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday submitted a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an immediate discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 States and Union Territories.
He alleged arbitrary voter deletions, especially in Bihar, where 65 lakh names were removed without proper verification, raising concerns of targeted disenfranchisement. Singh also flagged a “humanitarian crisis” for Booth Level Officers, claiming 16 deaths due to excessive workload and stress during the SIR exercise.
The second phase of SIR is underway in 12 regions, with the final rolls due on February 14, 2026.
9:24 AM
Parliament Session LIVE: FM Sitharaman likely to introduce Central Excise (Amendment) Bill
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 to fund national security and public health, with six hours allocated for discussion in the Lok Sabha. The Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 is also likely to be introduced, with three hours set for debate.
9:00 AM
Parliament Session Live: Govt to push reforms, Oppn to raise key issues as parliament convenes today
Winter session of Parliament begins today with the government pushing its reforms agenda, including The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025 to open the civil nuclear sector to private players, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, and eight other draft legislations. The opposition is set to raise the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and air pollution in Delhi. The three-week session, with 15 sittings, follows the BJP-led NDA’s Bihar Assembly election win and comes after a near washout of the Monsoon session.