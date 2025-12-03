Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Day 3 proceedings set to resume today after consensus on SIR debate

The Winter Session of Parliament will enter its third day on Wednesday amid tensions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. After two days of repeated disruptions, both Houses have agreed to run proceedings “smoothly” after the government consented to discuss the pan-India SIR exercise.

Lok Sabha schedule fixed for debate on electoral reforms

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in a Business Advisory Committee meeting with floor leaders, decided a 10-hour debate on electoral reforms will be held on December 9-10. The House will also mark the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ on December 8, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

The first two days were marred by repeated adjournments, with legislative business largely stalled due to opposition sloganeering during Question Hour. On Tuesday, only 15 minutes of business were conducted before repeated adjournments.

Bills cleared and new taxation proposals

Before adjournment, Lok Sabha General Secretary Kumar Singh listed bills cleared in the previous Monsoon Session for the President’s assent, including the Manipur (GST) Amendment Bill , 2025, Manipur Appropriations No. 2 Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Bills of Lading Bill, 2025.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two taxation bills aimed at funding public health and national security:

Central Excise (Amendment) Bill , 2025: Raises excise on unmanufactured and stemmed tobacco from 60 per cent to 70 per cent; cigarettes from ₹200–545 to ₹2,700–11,000 per 1,000 sticks; chewing tobacco and zarda from 25 per cent to 100 per cent; smoking mixtures up to 325 per cent.

Health and National Security Cess Bill, 2025: Imposes monthly levies on machines producing pan masala and other goods, from ₹1.01 crore to ₹25 crore per machine; manual units pay ₹11 lakh per month. Proceeds, in addition to GST and excise, will fund health and security programmes via the Consolidated Fund of India.