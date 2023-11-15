Home / India News / Part of Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle makes re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

Part of Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle makes re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

"The probable impact point was predicted over the North Pacific Ocean. The final ground track did not pass over India," ISRO said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
ISRO

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
The cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle, which successfully injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the intended orbit on July 14 this year, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday, the ISRO said.

"The probable impact point was predicted over the North Pacific Ocean. The final ground track did not pass over India," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement.

This rocket body was part of the LVM-3 M4 launch vehicle, it said.

It re-entered the Earth's atmosphere around 14:42 IST.

The re-entry of the rocket body took place within 124 days of its launch. The post-mission orbital lifetime of the LVM3 M4 cryogenic upper stage is, thus, fully compliant with the "25-year rule" for low-Earth orbit objects as recommended by the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC), the ISRO said.

Post Chandrayaan-3 injection, the upper stage had also undergone "passivation" to remove all residual propellant and energy sources to minimise the risks of accidental explosions as per the space debris mitigation guidelines prescribed by the United Nations and IADC, it was stated.

"Passivation and post-mission disposal of this rocket body in adherence to the internationally accepted guidelines once again reaffirms India's commitment to preserve the long-term sustainability of outer space activities," the ISRO added.

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

