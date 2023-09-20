Home / India News / Passenger tries to open emergency exit door onboard Delhi-Chennai flight

A male passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from the national capital to Chennai tried to open the cover of the emergency exit door prior to take-off on Tuesday night.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that as per the standard operating procedure, the passenger was declared unruly by the crew and handed over to the local authorities on arrival at Chennai.

The incident happened onboard flight 6E 6341 from Delhi to Chennai. The passenger tried to open the emergency exit door cover prior to take-off. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised, the statement said.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

Topics :IndiGoIndiGo AirlinesAir passenger

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

