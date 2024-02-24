Home / India News / Passengers on Air Mauritius plane stuck for over 5 hours at Mumbai airport

Passengers on Air Mauritius plane stuck for over 5 hours at Mumbai airport

The plane developed an engine problem but the passengers remained locked inside the plane for over five hours and were not allowed to come out, a passenger said

Mumbai International Airport Limited | Representative image
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 12:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Passengers on board an Air Mauritius flight were stuck on the aircraft for over five hours at Mumbai airport on Saturday before the airline decided to cancel it, one among the flyers said.

The Air Mauritius flight MK 749 from Mumbai to Mauritius was to depart at 4.30 am and passengers boarded the plane from 3.45 am onwards, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

There were nearly 200 passengers on board, including a 78-year-old man who developed a breathing problem as the aircraft's air-conditioning system was not working, he alleged.

Air Mauritius GSA (general sales agent) in India did not respond to phone calls from PTI.

The plane developed an engine problem but the passengers remained locked inside the plane for over five hours and were not allowed to come out, he said.

Though the airline called engineers with spare parts to fix the engine glitch, it could not be rectified. Finally, around 10 am the captain announced that the flight had been cancelled, he said.

Also Read

Delhi airport chaos highlights: Thick fog delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

Mumbai Airport to remain closed for 6 hours today. All you need to know

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

UPI to be launched in Sri Lanka, Mauritius on Monday in virtual ceremony

Assam to recognise Manipuri as associate official language in 4 districts

SC questions TN for filing plea challenging ED summons to officials

Manipur Police halts movement of transferred personnel 'in view of crisis'

Naxalite killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

ED summons ex-U'khand minister Harak Singh Rawat for questioning on Feb 29

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India-MauritiusMauritiusAviation sectorIndian aviationMumbai airport

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story