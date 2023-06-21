Home / India News / Passengers, railway employees perform Yoga at Mumbai Central Station

Passengers, railway employees perform Yoga at Mumbai Central Station

Yoga guru Krishna Kant Mishra guided the passengers to do yoga in sitting postures in every train coach on occasion

Passengers, railway employees perform Yoga at Mumbai Central Station

Jun 21 2023
Passengers and railway employees performed Yoga at Mumbai Central Station on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, passengers inside a Mumbai local train were also seen performing yoga to mark Yoga Day.

Earlier, passengers travelling from Bhopal to Delhi on Vande Bharat Express performed Yoga on the train on the occasion of Yoga Day.

Yoga guru Krishna Kant Mishra guided the passengers to do yoga in sitting postures in every train coach on occasion.

Mishra said, "I want to give the message of International Yoga Day by performing some yoga asana in sitting posture with the passengers of Vande Bharat. The initiative of Yoga Day was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and the first International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015. Since then it has been celebrated continuously every year."

Yoga Guru also urged everyone to make yoga a part of life and extended greetings of the Yoga Day.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 12:33 PM IST

