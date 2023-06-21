Yoga is an effective medium to achieve global peace: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Yoga as an effective medium to achieve global peace and the welfare of humanity, apart from being a means to stay healthy both physically and mentally. He was Speaking on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day at a program organized at Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Auditorium here on Wednesday.

"Yoga is a precious gift of the Indian sage tradition to the world to achieve global wellness. Our legacy includes thousands of years of Indian sage tradition and knowledge. We should be proud of our legacy of Yoga," CM Yogi said.

"Yoga, which we have been incorporating into our lives for hundreds of years, has now spread to the world and is attracting people from different parts to practice it," he added.

CM Yogi was addressing practitioners and trainees of Yoga prior to doing it himself on the premises of the Gorakhnath temple. He also congratulated the people of the state on the occasion of International Yoga Day and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for re-establishing the prestige of Yoga on the global platform.

He remarked, "PM Modi inspired people at the United Nations to use Yoga for global wellness and peace. Today, about 200 countries of the world are expressing their gratitude towards India's sage tradition by joining various programmes of Yoga."

CM Yogi said that India became a world 'guru' because everything here is practical and already proven.

CM Yogi further said that in the last three-and-a-half years, when the whole world was battling the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian AYUSH system was in great demand on the global platform as people considered it as a source of complete health.

The Indian AYUSH system has paved the way for the welfare of humanity, he added. He further said that the demand for AYUSH is continuously increasing.

"Those who used to drink tea and cold drinks earlier began drinking Ayurvedic 'kadha' during the Covid period. This is the contribution of Ayush of India. Turmeric is a major part of Indian cuisine and its increasing demand in the world provides a new opportunity for the farmers of India," he pointed out.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Yoga is a means to stay healthy physically and mentally, emphasizing the importance of both in a person's life.

CM Yogi outlined the significance of Yoga, claiming that 'Pranayama' practitioners barely felt the effects of corona even during the deadly second wave of the pandemic when people were having issues related to their lungs and facing respiratory problems. Even those 'Pranayama' practitioners who got infected by the virus, recovered within a few days of infection for the merits of the 'asana'.

The Chief Minister said that Pranayama not only strengthens people but also serves as a medium of physical purification. Similarly, the 'Yogasanas not only give us stability but also provide physical strength. Besides, Yoga is the way to enter the spiritual realm which leads to a wider dimension of consciousness, he remarked.

CM Yogi further said that Ashtanga Yoga is an important Yoga tradition in which Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana, and Samadhi are different activities.

"There are different types of these genres which provide us all with the medium of physical and mental purification," he said.

CM Yogi said that Yoga gives relief from all cold, and cough disorders. Along with explaining the importance of asanas and pranayama, he also discussed the purification of the 'nadi'.

He further emphasized that Yoga is effective in reducing stress, which is common these days because of an unhealthy lifestyle. It relieves anxiety and stress and also controls blood pressure and sugar. He appealed to all the people to make Yoga a part of their regular routines.

On International Yoga Day, Yogi Adityanath witnessed the live address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the program organized at Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Auditorium of Gorakhnath Temple. Later, he practised Yoga with practitioners and trainees present in the auditorium.