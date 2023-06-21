Home / India News / No doubt India-US will have momentous future together: Michigan Governor

PM Modi is in the United States for his historic State visit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer while offering her greetings upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US has expressed hope that the two countries will have a "momentous future together."

Following PM Modi's arrival in the US, the Indian embassy in the US has posted the message of the Michigan Governor on Twitter.

"Statement by Governor #Michigan @GovWhitmer on the State Visit of Prime Minister @narendramodi to the #USA," tweeted India in US.

In her welcome message, Whitmer said that she was truly grateful for all the contributions PM Modi has made to the US.

She also said, "Based on your shared values and commitment to global peace and prosperity, the partnership between our state and your nation continues to grow," adding, "I have no doubt that our countries will have a momentous future together that is rooted in mutual growth and success."

"I look forward to paving the way for greater collaboration between our state and your country in the years to come. Again, welcome! I look forward to continuing to world together to build a brighter future for our countries and for the world," her letter concluded.

PM Modi remained involved in a series of meetings earlier in the day. He met Tesla CEO Elon Musk, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and others. He also chaired several meetings with big names in various fields, including members of think tanks, health sector experts and also with academicians.

PM Modi is in the United States for his historic State visit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

PM Modi will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

