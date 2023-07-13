Home / India News / Patients being shifted from trauma centre in north Delhi to LNJP Hospital

Patients being shifted from trauma centre in north Delhi to LNJP Hospital

Three ICU were among those being shifted from the Sushruta Trauma Centre located opposite Chandiram Akhada in north Delhi, a senior official said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
As water began to enter the premises of a Delhi government-run trauma centre in north Delhi, authorities began shifting about 40 patients to the LNJP Hospital on Thursday.

Three ICU were among those being shifted from the Sushruta Trauma Centre located opposite Chandiram Akhada in north Delhi, a senior official said.

"The main gate of the trauma centre has got flooded as water has entered its premises," another official said.

Doctors said about 40 patients, including three patients, are being shifted to the city government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital (LNJP) in central Delhi.

"One ICU patient was shifted by 2:30 PM and others were being shifted in ambulances," a senior doctor said.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

The Sushruta Trauma Centre was established in 1998 for providing critical care management as an annexe of the LNJP Hospital under overall administrative and financial control of medical superintendent of the hospital, according to official website of the centre.

Subsequently, the trauma centre was declared an independent institution.

Topics :floodDelhihospitalsheavy rains

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

