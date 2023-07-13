Home / India News / Promoting healthy eating: MoU signed to introduce millets in armed forces

This collaboration also includes training for food handlers and chefs in the Armed Forces' messes, canteens, and other food outlets on food safety and hygiene

To promote healthy eating practices, the Ministry of Defence will be incorporating millet into the diet of the Armed Forces. In order to accomplish this, the defence ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by Lieutenant General Preet Mohinder Singh (Director General of Supplies and Transport, Ministry of Defence) and G Kamala Vardhana Rao (CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) to raise awareness about the nutritional advantages of diversified diets and millet-based food products among Armed Forces personnel.

This collaboration also includes training for food handlers and chefs in the Armed Forces' messes, canteens, and other food outlets on food safety and hygiene, following the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

It represents a shared commitment to the health and well-being of the Armed Forces, enabling them to maintain their strength and resilience while serving the nation. Moreover, the MoU encourages Armed Forces families and the broader community to adopt nutritious diets, make healthier food choices, and prioritize food safety.

The ceremony was held in New Delhi, attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh and minister of health & family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya. The event also included the unveiling of a book titled 'Healthy Recipes for Defence,' emphasises the consumption of millets and their associated health benefits.

The book 'Healthy Recipes for Defence,' developed by the FSSAI, showcases a variety of millet-based dishes. It will serve as a valuable resource for different canteens and food outlets within the Ministry of Defence. Given the challenging terrains and diverse climatic conditions encountered by defence personnel, the inclusion of dietary variety assumes great importance. Millets, renowned for their nutritional value, contribute to a well-balanced and diverse diet.

 

