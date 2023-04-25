Home / India News / Pawar calls for sensitive handling of Ratnagiri protests against refinery

Pawar calls for sensitive handling of Ratnagiri protests against refinery

In a statement, Pawar said suppressing the voice of journalists reporting on protests against the refinery project at Barsu in the district must be stopped

Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Ajit Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, on Tuesday demanded that the protests by locals against a refinery project in Ratnagiri district be handled with sensitivity and that the state government stop the survey work till there is a solution through peaceful means.

In a statement, Pawar said suppressing the voice of journalists reporting on protests against the refinery project at Barsu in the district must be stopped.

Everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. The protesters are being arrested. The government should respect the sentiments of the locals and deal with the issue showing sensitivity, he said in the statement.

Pawar said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis should find a solution through dialogue. Till that time, the survey (for the refinery project) should be stopped, Pawar added.

The refinery project was initially planned at Nanar in the district. Following protests by locals earlier, the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray government had suggested to the Centre an alternative site for the multi-billion dollar refinery project at Barsu.

But here as well, the project is met with opposition.

Ratnagiri district will also house the world's largest nuclear power park in Jaitapur. This project is also being opposed by the locals.

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

