Home / India News / Paytm enables devotees to digital donate at Kedarnath temple via Paytm QR

Paytm enables devotees to digital donate at Kedarnath temple via Paytm QR

Paytm is India's payment Super App offering consumers and merchants most comprehensive payment services

New Delhi
Paytm enables devotees to digital donate at Kedarnath temple via Paytm QR

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), that owns leading digital payments brand Paytm, on Wednesday enabled devotees visiting the Kedarnath shrine to make donations using Paytm UPI or Wallet by scanning Paytm QR code.

Devotees from across India can make donations at the holy temple, situated in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, from the comfort of their homes through Paytm Super App.

"As the pioneer of QR and mobile payments in India, we have enabled digital donations at the doors of the Kedarnath temple, where devotees can scan the Paytm QR code at the shrine and pay through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet and more," said a Paytm spokesperson.

"We remain committed towards driving financial inclusion by taking our innovative mobile payment solutions to every nook and corner of the country," the spokesperson added.

Kedarnath temple is the remotest pilgrimage spot in the Char Dham yatra and reopened its doors for the devotees on Tuesday.

Devotees visiting the temple can easily scan Paytm QR code and pay through Paytm UPI among other payment methods like Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI LITE, Paytm Postpaid and more.

Paytm is India's payment Super App offering consumers and merchants most comprehensive payment services.

Pioneer of the mobile QR payments revolution in India, Paytm's mission is to bring half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy through technology-led financial services.

--IANS

na/vd

Also Read

First puja performed in name of PM Modi as doors open for Kedarnath Temple

Sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham closed for winter season from today

Kedarnath in upper Garhwal Himalayas to open for devotees on April 25

Indian Railways to run tourist train between Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Kochi Water Metro commences operations, over 6,500 people ride on first day

World is recognising capabilities and contributions of new India: Jaishanka

Nepal to give priority to enhancing relations with both India, China

Exchanges must comply with Weapons of Mass Destruction Act: Sebi

Maoists strike big in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, 119 cops killed in 5 years

Topics :PaytmKedarnathtemple

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story