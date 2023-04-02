People rush back to vaccination centres as Covid-19 scare resurfaces

The spike in fresh Covid-19 cases in the wake of a new Omicron sub-variant, XBB.1.16, has pushed people to vaccination centres again, to get that booster shot that many of them had skipped. The number of weekly vaccinations has surged with daily Covid-19 cases rising in recent days. There were 45,029 vaccinations for the seven days ended March 15, shows data from the government’s CoWin Portal. Thi