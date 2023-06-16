Home / India News / PFC Consulting takes over SPV to develop independent transmission projects

PFC Consulting Limited has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) as a wholly-owned subsidiary for the development of independent transmission projects, according to a regulatory statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
PFC Consulting Limited has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) as a wholly-owned subsidiary for the development of independent transmission projects, according to a regulatory statement.

PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), under the Ministry of Power, is the nodal agency for the development of integrated power development scheme(IPDS), ultra mega power projects (UMPPs) and bid process coordinator for independent transmission projects (ITPs).

"Bikaner III Neemrana II Transmission Limited for development of transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-1: Bikaner Complex) Part-C", a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for development of independent transmission projects has been incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting Ltd," Power Finance Corporation informed the exchanges.

The SPV has to be transferred to the successful bidder selected through the International Competitive Bidding Process under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding Guidelines for Transmission Service issued by the Ministry of Power.

Topics :Merger and AcquisitionM&As

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

