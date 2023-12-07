Plan shared by departments to improve logistics efficiency, global ranking

The commerce and industry ministry on Thursday said a targeted action plan has been shared with various departments and big data is being generated to improve the logistics efficiency of the country.

These efforts will improve India's ranking in the World Bank's LPI (logistics performance index), the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A meeting to showcase ongoing and upcoming initiatives and reforms to improve India's logistics efficiency to the World Bank team was held under the chairpersonship of the Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT, Sumita Dawra here on Wednesday.

Nodal officers of the LPI-dedicated team, including those from Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), Civil Aviation, Railways, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) and members from World Bank participated in the meeting.

"The targeted action plan has been shared by various ministries/departments and big data is being generated to improve the logistics efficiency of the country. These efforts will improve India's ranking in the World Bank LPI," it said.

During the meeting, best practices adopted by ministries/departments that are helping improve the efficiency were showcased.

Some of the reforms/initiatives undertaken included implementation of a Land Port Management System (LPMS) to digitise operations and facilitate a secure electronic flow of information between all stakeholders at the integrated check posts (ICPs) by LPAI. Also, 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks is being planned by the rail ministry.

"e-Air Way Bill (e-AWB) and e-Cargo Security Declaration are Digital Measures taken by MoCA. Implementation of e-Gatepass is due in September 2024," it said.

Dawra said that these initiatives with a targeted intervention will improve logistics efficiency in the country.

Further, DPIIT and Inter-Ministerial Dedicated Team would continue to work with the World Bank to understand the LPI evolving methodology.

In the meeting, Senior Transport Economist, World Bank, Jean-Franois Arvis informed about the change in LPI calculation approach that is being considered by the World Bank.

India improved its ranking by 6 places to 38 out of 139 countries in the Logistics Performance Index (LPI 2023) of the World Bank. The last ranking was released in April.