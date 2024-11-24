Plea in SC to take US charges on Adani on record in the ongoing matter

The petitioner in the Adani-Hindenburg matter in the Supreme Court filed a plea on Saturday seeking to include the indictment by United States prosecutors against the conglomerate, which alleges bribery and corruption.

The plea argues that the US indictment is pertinent to the case as it “unveils malpractices carried out by the conglomerate,” adding that the allegations are of such a serious nature that they warrant investigation by Indian agencies in the national interest.

The petitioner has also demanded the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) submit a conclusive report on the investigations conducted so far.

“The Sebi must inspire confidence by concluding the investigations and presenting its findings. As there were allegations of short selling in the Sebi investigation, the present allegations raised by foreign authorities may or may not be connected. However, the Sebi investigation report will clarify this, ensuring that investors do not lose confidence,” the plea notes.

The plea further states: “In this case, it appears that Sebi is unable to establish a clear position, and this lack of clarity is presented as a prima facie stance. A conclusive determination requires further investigation.”

US prosecutors have accused Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and several other executives of bribery and making misleading statements regarding corporate governance.

More From This Section

The Adani Group has denied these allegations, stating that it will pursue legal remedies. The group’s chief financial officer clarified that none of its 11 public companies are implicated in the indictment, nor are any issuers accused of wrongdoing in the legal filing.

In its investigation of the Adani-Hindenburg matter, Sebi previously reported that it had completed 22 of the 24 probes. Subsequently, four Adani Group companies received show-cause notices from Sebi during the current financial year until September.

Adani Green Solutions, Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Power, and flagship company Adani Enterprises disclosed receiving these notices, which pertain to the alleged wrongful categorisation of certain entities' shareholdings as public shareholdings.

Sebi had also issued a show-cause notice to Hindenburg Research in June as part of its probe into allegations of short selling.

Legal experts note that while Sebi may have determined whether violations occurred, conclusive findings can only emerge once an order is issued in the matter.