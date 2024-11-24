Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Air India Express increases flight operations from NE destinations

Air India Express increases flight operations from NE destinations

It provides direct connectivity to eight domestic destinations of Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur and Kolkata. The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to 18 dome

Air India, Indian airlines
It also offers one-stop connectivity from Agartala to 11 domestic destinations. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Low-cost airline Air India Express has announced an increase in flight operations from three major destinations in the northeast Guwahati, Agartala and Imphal as part of its winter schedule.

This is part of the airlines' expansion of winter services across the country, it said in a statement here.

Air India Express has increased its operations to 106 weekly flights from 63 last winter, from Guwahati.

It provides direct connectivity to eight domestic destinations of Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur and Kolkata. The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to 18 domestic destinations and six international destinations from Guwahati.

In Imphal, the airline hiked its weekly flights to 34 this season, an addition of 20 over last winter, the statement said. Since adding Agartala as a station in September 2024, the airline has increased its flights from 14 to 21 weekly, and connects two destinations Guwahati and Kolkata directly.

It also offers one-stop connectivity from Agartala to 11 domestic destinations.

More From This Section

UP Police fire tear gas to disperse crowd during Sambhal mosque survey

Too little, too distant: India rejects $300 bn climate finance at COP29

Jhansi medical college fire: Two more infants die, toll rises to 17

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue' to be held on Jan 11-12: PM Modi

LIVE news: Congress demands discussion on Adani as all-party meet ahead of winter session begins

The expansion not only facilitates easier travel for those wishing to explore North East, but also strengthens Guwahati's role as a vital link with the rest of the country, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Ankur Garg said.

With our fleet now exceeding 90 aircraft and rapidly growing, we are well-positioned to support the evolving needs of emerging Indian cities, he added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Air India to offer integrated aircraft maintenance engineering programme

Air India to set up aircraft maintenance training institute in Bengaluru

Over 370 flights delayed at Delhi airport as smog engulfs national capital

Air India-Vistara will deliver on 'sky-high expectations': N Chandrasekaran

IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali due to volcanic eruption

Topics :Air IndiaNorth Eastflights

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story