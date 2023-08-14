Plea in Supreme Court seeks Gyanvapi-like survey of Mathura Idgah premises

A plea seeking a scientific survey of Shahi Idgah mosque located in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, similar to one being carried out at Gyanvapi complex, has been filed in the Supreme Court. The plea has been filed by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust.

The Hindu community has right over the alleged Shahi Idgah mosque, which was built after demolishing Hindu temples, and such a construction cannot be a mosque, according to the petitioner.

The petitioner has also argued that a thorough scientific survey is required to determine the legitimacy of the allegation put up by the Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and the Masjid Committee over the disputed land.

This survey will provide empirical data and substantiate the veracity of their statements, providing a reliable basis for any conclusions or decisions, said the petitioner.

"In order to ensure the credibility of the claim put forth by the petitioner and respondent no. 1 regarding the disputed land, it is imperative to carry out a thorough scientific survey. This survey will offer empirical data and substantiate the accuracy of their statements, providing a reliable basis for any conclusions or decisions," the plea said.

"In order to fully comprehend the religious history and the significance of the site in a religious context concerning the land in dispute, a comprehensive investigation and study of its past are essential through proper scientific survey," it added.

In January this year, the Trust filed a suit before the civil judge, along with a map with a request to safeguard its interests and constitutional rights. It was also suggested that Krishna Janmbhoomi be rebuilt on the current Shahi Masjid Idgah site.

However, the management committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board filed objections to the maintainability of the aforesaid suit, claiming that the suit is barred by the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which states that the nature of any place of worship cannot be altered as existed on August 15, 1947.

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, through its president Ashutosh Pandey, had petitioned the high court to direct the civil court at Mathura to decide its application for scientific survey first.

(With PTI inputs)