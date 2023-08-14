Home / India News / Dhami holds review meeting amid heavy rain, asks officials to ensure action

Dhami holds review meeting amid heavy rain, asks officials to ensure action

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the safety of citizen and the availability of all possible facilities for them

ANI General News
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 2:11 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a high-level meeting with officials at his residence in Dehradun regarding the situation arising out of the disaster caused by heavy rains in several districts of states.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the safety of citizen and the availability of all possible facilities for them.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar appealed to all the people to not go to hilly regions due to the alert of heavy rainfall.

"The weather department issued a red alert. Since August 12, there was heavy rainfall, especially in the Garhwal area. At all the places the roads are closed and the police and SDRF team are on alert," the DGP said.

"In the Chamoli and Uttarkashi Mori area, there was a cloudburst. In Rishikesh, there's huge waterlogging. We appeal to all the people to not go to hilly regions," he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had yesterday issued a red alert and predicted heavy rainfall with lightning in six districts of the state for the next twenty-four hours.

It also forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rain/ thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spell is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

According to official estimates, 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in this monsoon session while another 37 people sustained injuries. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

On the instructions of the chief minister, SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed in places badly affected by rain-related incidents.

Topics :Uttarakhand floodUttarakhandUttarakhand AssemblyForest department

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

