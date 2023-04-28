Home / India News / PM inaugurates 91 FM radio transmitters for border, aspirational districts

PM inaugurates 91 FM radio transmitters for border, aspirational districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories, in a move that will boost FM radio connectivity in the border regions

New Delhi
PM inaugurates 91 FM radio transmitters for border, aspirational districts

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories, in a move that will boost FM radio connectivity in the border regions and aspirational districts.

With these new transmitters set up in 84 districts, the coverage will further increase by about 35,000 sq km area, benefitting an additional two crore people who did not have access to the medium so far.

"These FM transmitters will play a key role in a range of services be it timely dissemination of information, weather forecast for agriculture or connecting the women self-help groups with new markets," Modi said.

He said the tech revolution in the country helped radio emerge in a new avatar and brought new listeners to the medium. The prime minister said the government is constantly working for the democratisation of technology.

The expansion takes place two days before the landmark 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the prime minister's monthly radio programme.

The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts with a special focus on enhancing coverage in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Also Read

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Check process, age, qualification, salary

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Natgrid to scale up surveillance, offer real-time intel on individuals

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023: Check the full winners' list here

Topics :Narendra ModiMann Ki Baat

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story