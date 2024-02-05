PM meets Padma awardees in Odisha, acknowledges their 'rich contributions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Padma awardees from Odisha during his visit to the state on Saturday.

"During my visit to Odisha yesterday, I had the opportunity to meet some of the distinguished Padma awardees from the state who have made rich contributions to our nation at the grassroots level," PM Modi posted on X on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Prime Minister said that he was glad to have met Haladhar Nag, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2016.

"Glad to have met Shri Haladhar Nag Ji, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2016. His unwavering perseverance and profound dedication to preserving and promoting Sambalpuri and Odia literature are very inspiring. His passion for literature ignites a sense of pride for our linguistic traditions," he said in a post on X.

Another Padma awardee the PM met was Jitendra Haripal, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2017.

"Shri Jitendra Haripal was conferred the Padma Shri in 2017 for his exemplary contribution to music. His rendition of Rangabati is widely admired. Glad to have met him in Odisha," PM Modi said on X.

PM Modi also met Binod Kumar Pasayat, who has been conferred the Padma Shri this year.

"Shri Binod Kumar Pasayat Ji of Sambalpur is a distinguished lyricist, playwright and poet. His contribution to the Sambalpuri language is invaluable. He stands as an eminent litterateur of Odisha, having been writing for seven decades. He has been conferred the Padma Shri this year," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

PM Modi said that Bhagabat Pradhan's dedication to preserving and popularising Sabda Nrutya over five decades is truly inspiring.

"Happy to have met Shri Bhagabat Pradhan Ji in Odisha. His dedication to preserving and popularising Sabda Nrutya over five decades is truly inspiring. People like him have made us culturally richer and also ensured that the youth remain connected with their roots. Congratulated him on being conferred the Padma Shri this year," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister said that it was a privilege to meet Krishna Patel, a celebrated Sambalpuri folk singer, whom the Government of India had conferred the Padma Shri in 2023.

"Privileged to meet Dr. Krishna Patel Ji, a celebrated Sambalpuri folk singer, whose mesmerising voice has resonated for over four decades. Her contribution to our cultural heritage is immense. The Government of India had conferred the Padma Shri on her in 2023," he said on X.

On meeting Mitrabhanu Gountia, who got Padma Shri in 2020, PM said that it was an enriching experience.

"Meeting Shri Mitrabhanu Gountia Ji was an enriching experience. His versatility as a dramatist, poet, lyricist, and novelist has left an indelible mark, enriching our cultural tapestry. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020," he posted on X.

PM Modi during his to Odisha on Saturday also unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 68,000 crore here aimed at boosting the energy sector involving natural gas, coal and power generation apart from important projects of road, railway and higher education sector in Odisha.

He also took a walkthrough of the IIM Sambalpur model and a photo exhibition showcased on the occasion.