Section 144 imposed near Jharkhand assembly ahead of special session

In view of the upcoming special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, the Ranchi district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC within a 100-meter radius of the assembly building.

As per an official order, restrictions will be imposed from Monday at 8:00 am until Tuesday at 10:00 pm.

As per district administration officials, the directives prohibit any form of procession, rally, demonstration, or encroachment in the specified area, the circular stated.

The order prohibits the gathering of five or more individuals, except for government officials, employees engaged in official duties, and participants in judicial and religious activities.

The directive explicitly restricts the carrying or brandishing of any kind of weapons, including firearms, ammunition, or any other arms. It further prohibits the display or use of items such as sticks, rods, bows and arrows, and other traditional weapons.

The order emphasizes the importance of maintaining public peace and tranquillity during the legislative session.

These stringent measures come into force as part of the security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the special session and to prevent any untoward incidents in the new Jharkhand Legislative Assembly building.

The two-day Assembly Session will begin on Monday. The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand is likely to seek a trust vote.