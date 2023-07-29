Home / India News / PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for victims' kin in TN blast

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for victims' kin in TN blast

Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police Saroj Kumar Thakore said that blast took place inside the firecracker factory owned by one Ravi in the Pazhayapettai area

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured in Krishnagiri's firecracker blast.

PM Modi expressed anguish over the death of nine people in the blast and said that his prayers are with the families of the victims during this extremely difficult time and also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic mishap at a cracker factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the loss of precious lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this extremely difficult time. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, nine people were found dead and several sustained injuries in an explosion in the godown of a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, officials said.

Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police Saroj Kumar Thakore said that blast took place inside the firecracker factory owned by one Ravi in the Pazhayapettai area.

After the factory caught fire, the blaze further spread to nearby shops and houses.

Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

The injured and rescued persons were sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Also Read

TN BJP to stage statewide protest today against army soldier's killing

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

8 people killed in firecracker unit blast in TN, CM announces relief

Bihar hooch tragedy: Nitish announces aid of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin

Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say

AIFF Medical Committee discuss protocols for standardized medical guideline

At least 16 dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana, says official

Corporate Affairs Ministry officials among 4 arrested in bribery case

G20: Communique need not distract us, action happening, says FM Sitharaman

India must emerge as trusted partner in semiconductor sector: Chandrasekhar

Topics :Narendra ModiFirecrackersTamil NaduFinancial aid

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story