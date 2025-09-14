PM's ₹18,530 cr push in Assam; launches bioethanol, polypropylene plants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹18,530 crore in Assam, calling it a landmark day for “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Assam".

Addressing a gathering in Golaghat after laying the foundation of a polypropylene plant, PM Modi said, “Assam is the land that enhances India’s energy capacity. Petroleum products produced from here accelerate the country’s development. The NDA government is committed to taking Assam’s strength to new heights.”

India’s first bamboo bioethanol plant inaugurated

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the country’s first second-generation bioethanol plant that uses bamboo as feedstock , built at a cost of ₹5,000 crore in Numaligarh, Golaghat district.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation of the ₹7,230 crore polypropylene plant in the same district. He said both projects would create new opportunities for farmers and youth, while boosting Assam’s industrial growth. “The inauguration of a modern plant that makes bio-ethanol from bamboo is a matter of pride for Assam. Along with this, the polypropylene plant will accelerate the state’s development and create new opportunities,” he said. The Prime Minister also recalled that previous Congress governments had restricted bamboo cutting. “At that time, restrictions were imposed, preventing people from utilising bamboo freely. Our government lifted this ban, paving the way for significant benefits for the people of the Northeast,” he said.