PM Modi, Australia's Albanese meet on sidelines of G20 Summit, discuss ties

During their meeting, PM Modi and PM Albanese noted that regular high-level engagements have added significant momentum to the relationship between India and Australia

PM Modi with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese
Both leaders reviewed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas, including political and strategic ties, defence and security, energy, trade and investment | Image: X/@narendramodi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, met on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening and diversification of cooperation between India and Australia in the last five years following the elevation of the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020. Prime Minister Albanese offered his solidarity on the recent terror attack in India. The leaders committed to strengthening the global fight against terrorism," the press release added.

Both leaders reviewed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas, including political and strategic ties, defence and security, energy, trade and investment, critical minerals, technology, mobility, education, and people-to-people exchanges. The Prime Ministers also shared perspectives on regional and global matters of mutual concern.

During their meeting, PM Modi and PM Albanese noted that regular high-level engagements have added significant momentum to the relationship between India and Australia. Reaffirming their shared vision, the two leaders pledged to elevate the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights.

PM Modi will attend the summit from November 21 to 23, marking a significant milestone as the first G20 summit held on the African continent. He will discuss key issues related to India and the global south.

This will be PM Modi's fourth official visit to South Africa, following his bilateral visit in 2016 and his attendance at the two BRICS summits in 2018 and 2023.

This summit is the fourth consecutive G20 meeting hosted by the Global South, following Indonesia, India, and Brazil's presidencies. Prior to South Africa, the G20 presidencies were held by Brazil (2024), India (2023) and Indonesia (2022).

The G20 comprises major economies representing 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade. The forum has identified priority areas under South Africa's presidency theme of 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Anthony Albanese Australia India Australia

Nov 22 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

