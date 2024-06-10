Home / India News / PM Modi calls ex-Prez Patil, former PM Manmohan as he begins 3rd term

PM Modi calls ex-Prez Patil, former PM Manmohan as he begins 3rd term

The prime minister spoke to them soon after he assumed charge on Monday morning

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 8:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called up former President Pratibha Patil and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Devegowda and sought their blessings as he began his third term, official sources said.

PM Modi had taken oath along with 71 other ministers, including 30 cabinet rank ministers, at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

Both Patil and Singh were president and prime minister respectively during the UPA government, while Devegowda was prime minister during the United Front government which was supported by the Congress.

Devegowda's party Janata Dal (Secular) is also a part of the current NDA and his son H D Kumaraswamy is a minister in Modi 3.0 cabinet.
 

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

