PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers, 'Vision 2047' discussed

ANI
"A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy related issues," PM Modi said in a tweet | Photo: Twitter @Narendramodi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 8:03 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday at the Pragati Maidan Convention Centre here and is learnt to have spoken of the road to 2047, when India will celebrate the centenary of its Independence.

Apart from the members of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief were also present in the meeting which lasted about five hours.

The Prime Minister termed the meeting as "fruitful".

"A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy related issues," PM Modi said in a tweet.

There was a presentation on India's expected growth journey across sectors, sources said, adding that the meeting was apprised of the work done across sectors in the last nine years including in technology domain, civil aviation and space.

"In the Council of Ministers' meeting today, talks were not held on reshuffle. Discussions were held only on the 2047 vision, infrastructure development in 16 important areas like roads, railways and ports etc. PM Modi also gave a boost on the 2024 work," a source said.

PM Modi has repeatedly laid thrust on India becoming a developed economy by 2047.

The Prime Minister is learnt to have talked about the boost to digital infrastructure, specially after the conditions created by COVID-19.

The G-20 meeting will also to be held at the venue.

The Council of Ministers meeting assumes significance in the wake of assembly polls to five states later this year and Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The government has laid thrust on ministries' meeting targets and the work done being taken to people.

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said the focus is on meeting targets.

"We all have to work together, as the Prime Minister said earlier also, this is the right time, the kind of development, the way we are recognized in the world, the kind of hard work that is needed....," she said.

The Prime Minister is learnt to have called upon the ministries to work expeditiously on their bills.

The monsoon session of Parliament will start in the old building on July 20.

Sources said a presentation was made regarding the Prime Minister's successful recent foreign visits to the United States and Egypt.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 8:03 AM IST

