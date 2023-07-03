Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi takes stock of G20 prep, infrastructure push, capex

PM Narendra Modi takes stock of G20 prep, infrastructure push, capex

With the Lok Sabha elections less than 10 months away, the performance of key flagship schemes, especially those for the welfare of the poor, was also reviewed

BS Reporter
PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday at the newly built convention centre at Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit in September. According to sources, senior officials detailed India’s G20 Summit preparations, including the meetings already held. The need for frontloading capital expenditure and expediting infrastructure projects was stressed in presentations.
With the Lok Sabha elections less than 10 months away, the performance of key flagship schemes, especially those for the welfare of the poor, was also reviewed.
“A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers where we exchanged views on diverse policy-related issues," the PM, who also addressed the meeting, tweeted later in the evening. The meeting comes amid speculation of a reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers before the Monsoon session of Parliament that starts on July 20. 

Topics :Narendra ModiG20 summitG20 Meet

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

