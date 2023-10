PM Modi congratulates Asian Games medal winners, praises their performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Asian Games medallists, praising the performance of "phenomenal" Tajinderpal Singh Toor and "unstoppable" Avinash Sable in shot put and steeplechase events respectively.

While Toor defended his title with an amazing final throw to beat back the challenge from his Saudi Arabian rival, Sable became the first Indian man to win the gold medal in 3000 m steeplechase at the Asian Games.

"The phenomenal @Tajinder_Singh3 at his best. Congratulations on a consecutive Gold Medal in the Shot Put event at the Asian Games. His performance is exceptional, leaving us all spellbound. All the best for the endeavours ahead," Modi said in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter.

Congratulating Sable, he said the "outstanding champion" has made India proud again.

Modi also congratulated Indian men's trap team, comprising the triumvirate of Prithviraj Tondaiman (119), Kynan Chenai (122) and Zoravar Singh Sandhu (120), for winning the gold medal with an Asian Games record of 361.

Praising their "magnificent performance", the prime minister said they took India to a perfect podium finish in the trap-50 shots team event.

Modi also praised boxer Nikhat Zareen for winning a bronze medal, saying it is a testament to her unwavering commitment and discipline.

He lauded the "focus and dedication" of golfer Aditi Ashok, who won a silver medal, becoming the first Indian woman to win a golf medal at the Asian Games.

Congratulating Indian shooter Kynan Chenai, the prime minister said, "Delighted at the success of @kynanchenai. He wins the Bronze Medal in Men's Trap Individual Shooting event. He has shown outstanding skill and determination. Due to his success, many upcoming shooters will be motivated."



The trio of Manisha Keer (114), Preeti Rajak (112) and Rajeshwari Kumari (111) claimed the silver medal in the women's trap team event, aggregating 337 and adding to the Indian shooting contingent's best-ever show at the Games.

A spectacular display of skill and precision by India's women's trap team, Modi said.