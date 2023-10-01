Home / India News / Have urged Centre to implement OPS for Delhi govt employees: CM Kejriwal

Have urged Centre to implement OPS for Delhi govt employees: CM Kejriwal

His remarks came amid a massive protest at the Ramlila Maidan here by central and state government employees from more than 20 states for the restoration of the old pension scheme

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday voiced support for the old pension scheme and said he has requested the Centre to implement it for Delhi government employees.

His remarks came amid a massive protest at the Ramlila Maidan here by central and state government employees from more than 20 states for the restoration of the old pension scheme.

"We strongly support the demand of govt employees to bring back OPS. NPS is an injustice against employees. We have implemented OPS in Punjab and have written to Centre for implementing it for Del govt employees. Some other non-BJP govts have also implemented OPS," Kejriwal said in a post on 'X'.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP governmentDelhi governmentCentreNational Pension Scheme

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

