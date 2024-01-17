Home / India News / PM Modi dedicates Rs 4,000 crore worth of projects to nation in Kochi

PM Modi dedicates Rs 4,000 crore worth of projects to nation in Kochi

The government anticipates that with the dedication of these projects, CSL is poised to double its turnover within the next four years to Rs 7,000 crores

Press Trust of India Kochi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 2:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated projects worth Rs 4,000 crore to the nation on Wednesday, including key strategic initiatives at Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The projects comprise a 310-metre-long dry dock, constructed to international standards, and the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), India's first fully developed pure ship repair ecosystem. Additionally, the dedication includes the IOCL's LPG import terminal.

Prior to the inauguration, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, reviewed the preparation of the projects at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Tuesday.

The government anticipates that with the dedication of these projects, CSL is poised to double its turnover within the next four years to Rs 7,000 crores.

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

