Massive fire guts several huts near Rithala metro station in Delhi

A massive fire broke out in a cluster of huts near Rithala metro station in Delhi's Rohini late on Friday night, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
The DFS said it received a call regarding the blaze at around 10.56 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighters are currently engaged in dousing the flames.
Preliminary information suggests that several huts have been gutted.
Meanwhile, police sources said that several LPG cylinders were said to have exploded, intensifying the blaze and triggering panic among residents.
Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area even as locals scrambled to save their belongings and move to safer places.
Police have cordoned off the area, and additional fire tenders have been kept on standby to prevent the fire from spreading further.
"Our teams are working to douse the flames. We have asked the police to keep the onlookers away," said a DFS officials.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
