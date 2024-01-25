Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi, French President Macron begin roadshow in Jaipur

PM Narendra Modi, French President Macron begin roadshow in Jaipur

Macron's visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership. The pink city of Jaipur has been decked up with posters of PM Modi and President Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs French President Emmanuel Macron at the Jantar Mantar, in Jaipur (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of IndiaANI Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday began a roadshow in an open vehicle from Jantar Mantar in Jaipur. The duo are expected to reach Hawa Mahal in 15 minutes. Both the leaders waved at people gathered along the roadside amid high security.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron met at the Jantar Mantar observatory and hugged each other.

Modi reached the observatory from Jaipur airport while Macron came to the site after visiting Amber Fort. The two leaders met there and hugged each other.

Jantar Mantar is one of the oldest astronomical observatories featuring the world's largest stone sundial.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Macron's visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Ahead of the French President's visit, the pink city of Jaipur was decked up with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron.

Macron is visiting India as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on the invitation of PM Modi.

On this occasion, a French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators.

Following their tour, Macron and PM Modi will hold in-depth bilateral talks.

Later on January 26, President Macron will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest.

"He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon'ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu," an official statement stated.

Notably, Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit. Moreover, he has welcomed PM Modi to France on four occasions.

Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Also Read

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

R-day chief guest French Prez Emmanuel Macron to arrive in Jaipur today

French President Emmanuel Macron set to be Republic Day chief guest

French Prez Macron, PM Modi likely to use UPI at Hawa Mahal in Jaipur

Rajasthan CM chairs review meeting ahead of Macron's Jaipur visit

India aims to be key player in global semiconductor value chain: MoS IT

French Prez Macron reaches Jaipur to join roadshow, hold talks with PM Modi

Health insurance that is 'Cashless Everywhere': Here's how it works

Trinamool Congress blames Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for INDIA bloc discord

Amazon to ONGC, India Inc turns to military veterans to cover all bases

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiEmmanuel MacronFranceIndia-FranceIndia Prime MinisterpresidentJaipur

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story