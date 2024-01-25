Amazon to ONGC, India Inc turns to military veterans to cover all bases

As the country celebrates the 75th Republic Day, an enduring image is the parade at Delhi’s Kartavya Path. Besides tableaus showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage, on display will be the military might of the country’s armed forces. It is a force that India Inc has also been turning to to lead its corporate crack teams.

From cyber security to logistics and operations to human resources (HR), companies such as Amazon India, Tata Motors, ONGC, EverEnviro and Vishwa Samudra group are bolstering their ranks with former army personnel. Numbers are hard to come by but anecdotal evidence suggests that corporate India is recruiting more and more military veterans (MVs) Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



At Tata Motors, for instance, several veterans work in logistics and supply chain, sourcing and procurement, and cyber security, and the firm is actively looking to hire more. “We are currently developing a programme to systematically incorporate military talent as a key hiring channel,” says Ravindra Kumar, president and chief human resources officer, Tata Motors.

Some, such as Amazon India, have tied up with the Director General Resettlement — the defence ministry body that works on pre- and post-retirement training, re-employment and self-employment of ex-servicemen — and the placement agencies of the navy, air force, army, and most recently, the Indian Coast Guard. The e-tailer also hires military veterans and transitioning service personnel through its Indian Military Talent Pool page for roles including corporate, transportation, customer fulfilment, and HR.



ONGC, meanwhile, says the integration of army personnel into the country’s largest crude oil and natural gas producer is seamless. “Both organisations have genesis in remote areas with challenging terrain, and are often deployed in border areas with tough climatic conditions,” says a company spokesperson. “It naturally breeds resilient people who are determined, tough, adventurous and focused.”

The Delhi-headquartered company has almost 80 MVs in charge of security, administration, medical and support services.

Transferability of skills is the most potent weapon in the arsenal of MVs, say industry executives and experts. The time that MVs spend leading teams, and in strategic decision-making and crisis management roles allows them to seamlessly take up corporate positions.



But hiring MVs isn’t without its share of challenges. “Most of them join the defence services at a very young age. The excitement when they were young is depleted by the time they join ONGC, and it takes longer for them to adapt to the company culture,” says a spokesperson.

With proper training, the MVs come to understand the values, vision and mission of the public sector undertaking, the spokesperson adds.

To be sure, the walk from the battleground to the boardroom isn’t that long. Corporate offices, after all, may not sound that different from with terms such as “war room” and price “war” thrown around and a key focus being the “battle” for premium buyers and “capturing” a larger slice of the “target” market.



Yet, adjusting to the civilian work environment can be tough. MVs are accustomed to the structured, regimented and hierarchical order of military service.

“Effort is often required to rebrand or contextualise military experience to emphasise the relevance of acquired skills in a manner that resonates with civilian employers,” says Delshad Master, who retired as squadron leader and is now associate vice-president, Careernet Prism, which focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) hiring.

Master, who spent a decade with the Indian Air Force training pilots and airmen at forward air bases, says while veterans undergo transition programmes to adapt to civilian life, companies need to sensitise and educate their civilian workforce by addressing biases and misconceptions about veterans.



'Buddy' programmes, like the one at diversified civil construction multinational Vishwa Samudra group, help. The Telangana-based company pairs a current employee with a new MV team member for smooth onboarding, says Executive Director Shivdutt Das. The firm hired two MVs in 2023-24, taking the total to six. Das says the company is “constantly looking to hire military personnel at mid and senior level”, especially due to their discipline and process-oriented approach.

Gurugram-based EverEnviro Resource Management, too, has hired five MVs in roles spanning environment, safety and governance (ESG), maintenance, HR and operations. The compressed biogas developer and environmental and sustainable solutions company also provides support to MVs for transitioning to civilian life, says Mili Dutta, head – HR.



Amazon also holds regular sensitisation workshops to educate employees on fostering an inclusive environment, and managers are trained to recognise diverse perspectives. The company has a professional peer group network that organises community outreach programmes, and assists veterans throughout their transition into civilian life while they are at Amazon.

While India Inc is engaging more with MVs as a separate talent pool, a navy veteran of 25 years, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, has a word of advice.

The IIT Madras alumni handled operations and maintenance of cutting-edge weapon and sensor networks spanning terrestrial, sea and space domains. As his service was nearing completion, he says he applied to 378 roles but could land only one or two interviews. Once he got his current job at a leading private sector bank in information risk management, showing he was approachable and “shedding the stereotypical image of a fauji” was one of his first challenges.